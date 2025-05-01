Which of the following expenses is typically considered a variable cost?
A
Direct materials used in production
B
Depreciation on equipment
C
Salaries of administrative staff
D
Factory rent
1
Understand the concept of variable costs: Variable costs are expenses that change in proportion to the level of production or activity. They increase or decrease depending on the volume of goods or services produced.
Analyze each option provided in the question: Direct materials used in production, Depreciation on equipment, Salaries of administrative staff, and Factory rent.
Evaluate 'Direct materials used in production': Direct materials are typically considered a variable cost because the amount used depends directly on the number of units produced. For example, if production increases, more materials are required, and the cost rises.
Evaluate 'Depreciation on equipment': Depreciation is a fixed cost because it does not change with the level of production. It is based on the allocation of the equipment's cost over its useful life.
Evaluate 'Salaries of administrative staff' and 'Factory rent': Both are fixed costs because they remain constant regardless of production levels. Administrative salaries are typically not tied to production volume, and factory rent is a recurring expense that does not vary with output.
