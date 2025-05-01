Which of the following statements about financial audits is true?
A
Financial audits are designed to assess the efficiency of business operations.
B
Financial audits are primarily focused on evaluating a company's internal management decisions.
C
Financial audits are conducted to provide assurance that financial statements are free from material misstatement.
D
Financial audits are only required for non-profit organizations.
1
Understand the purpose of financial audits: Financial audits are conducted to provide assurance that a company's financial statements are free from material misstatement, ensuring their accuracy and reliability for stakeholders.
Clarify the scope of financial audits: Financial audits are not designed to assess the efficiency of business operations or evaluate internal management decisions. These tasks are typically part of operational audits or management reviews.
Identify the applicability of financial audits: Financial audits are not exclusive to non-profit organizations. They are required for various entities, including corporations, government agencies, and non-profits, depending on regulatory requirements and stakeholder needs.
Focus on the correct statement: The correct statement is that financial audits are conducted to provide assurance that financial statements are free from material misstatement. This aligns with the primary objective of financial audits.
Review the incorrect statements: Analyze why the other statements are incorrect to reinforce understanding. For example, assessing efficiency and management decisions are outside the scope of financial audits, and audits are not limited to non-profits.
