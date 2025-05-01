Which of the following is both a pressure and a benefit of the global business environment in relation to types of accounting?
A
Increased need for international accounting standards
B
Decreased competition among multinational firms
C
Limited access to global capital markets
D
Reduced demand for financial transparency
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the global business environment and its impact on accounting practices. The global business environment creates pressures and benefits that influence how accounting standards are developed and applied.
Recognize the importance of international accounting standards. These standards ensure consistency and comparability of financial statements across different countries, which is crucial for multinational firms operating in diverse regulatory environments.
Analyze the options provided in the question. Increased need for international accounting standards is a pressure and benefit because it facilitates global trade and investment by providing a common financial reporting framework.
Evaluate the other options: Decreased competition among multinational firms, Limited access to global capital markets, and Reduced demand for financial transparency. These options do not align with the pressures and benefits typically associated with the global business environment in accounting.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Increased need for international accounting standards,' as it directly addresses the challenges and advantages of operating in a globalized economy.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian