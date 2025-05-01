Which of the following events would NOT require an end-of-year adjusting entry?
A
Recognition of unearned revenue that has now been earned
B
Depreciation of equipment used during the year
C
Payment of a utility bill received and recorded during the year
D
Accrued interest on a loan that has not yet been paid
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of adjusting entries. Adjusting entries are made at the end of the accounting period to ensure that revenues and expenses are recognized in the period they are incurred, following the accrual basis of accounting.
Step 2: Analyze each event to determine if it requires an adjusting entry. Adjusting entries are typically required for events that involve accrued revenues, accrued expenses, prepaid expenses, unearned revenues, or depreciation.
Step 3: Evaluate the first event: Recognition of unearned revenue that has now been earned. This requires an adjusting entry because unearned revenue is initially recorded as a liability and must be adjusted to recognize the revenue earned during the period.
Step 4: Evaluate the second event: Depreciation of equipment used during the year. This requires an adjusting entry because depreciation allocates the cost of the equipment over its useful life, ensuring expenses are matched with revenues in the correct period.
Step 5: Evaluate the third event: Payment of a utility bill received and recorded during the year. This does NOT require an adjusting entry because the utility expense has already been recorded when the bill was received, and the payment simply reduces the liability. Adjusting entries are not needed for transactions that have already been fully recorded during the year.
