Which of the following is NOT accomplished by an adjusting entry?
A
Ensuring that revenues are recorded in the period in which they are earned
B
Bringing asset and liability accounts to their proper balances
C
Recording cash receipts and cash payments
D
Assigning expenses to the period in which they are incurred
1
Understand the purpose of adjusting entries: Adjusting entries are made at the end of an accounting period to ensure that the financial statements reflect the correct revenues and expenses for that period. They are necessary for accrual accounting, which records revenues when earned and expenses when incurred, regardless of cash transactions.
Review the tasks accomplished by adjusting entries: Adjusting entries ensure that revenues are recorded in the period in which they are earned, assign expenses to the period in which they are incurred, and bring asset and liability accounts to their proper balances.
Identify the task that is NOT accomplished by adjusting entries: Adjusting entries do not involve recording cash receipts and cash payments. Cash transactions are typically recorded through regular journal entries, not adjusting entries.
Compare the options provided in the problem: Analyze each option to determine whether it aligns with the purpose of adjusting entries. The option 'Recording cash receipts and cash payments' does not align with the purpose of adjusting entries.
Conclude that the correct answer is the option that does not match the purpose of adjusting entries: 'Recording cash receipts and cash payments' is NOT accomplished by an adjusting entry.
