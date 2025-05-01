It's your responsibility to know about all of the different types of receivables before choosing a bank. Which of the following is NOT considered a type of receivable in financial accounting?
A
Inventory Receivable
B
Accounts Receivable
C
Interest Receivable
D
Notes Receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of receivables: In financial accounting, receivables are amounts owed to a business by its customers or other parties. They are considered assets because they represent future cash inflows.
Identify the common types of receivables: The main types of receivables include Accounts Receivable (amounts owed by customers for goods or services sold on credit), Notes Receivable (formal written promises to pay a specific amount at a future date), and Interest Receivable (interest income earned but not yet received).
Analyze the given options: Review each option to determine if it fits the definition of a receivable. Accounts Receivable, Interest Receivable, and Notes Receivable are all valid types of receivables in financial accounting.
Evaluate the term 'Inventory Receivable': Inventory is a physical asset representing goods held for sale, not a receivable. There is no such concept as 'Inventory Receivable' in financial accounting.
Conclude the answer: Based on the analysis, 'Inventory Receivable' is NOT considered a type of receivable in financial accounting.
