Overdrafting your checking account often indicates a sign of:
A
Insufficient cash management
B
Excessive notes receivable
C
Poor management of accounts receivable
D
High levels of trade receivables
1
Understand the concept of overdrafting: Overdrafting occurs when withdrawals from a checking account exceed the available balance, leading to a negative balance.
Analyze the options provided: Each option relates to different aspects of financial management, such as cash management, notes receivable, accounts receivable, and trade receivables.
Focus on the relationship between overdrafting and cash management: Overdrafting is directly tied to insufficient cash management, as it indicates a lack of proper planning or monitoring of cash flows.
Eliminate unrelated options: Excessive notes receivable, poor management of accounts receivable, and high levels of trade receivables are not directly linked to overdrafting a checking account.
Conclude that overdrafting is a sign of insufficient cash management, as it reflects an inability to maintain adequate cash reserves to cover expenses or withdrawals.
