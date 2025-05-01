According to U.S. GAAP, a statement of cash flows must be presented for:
A
Only when there is a change in cash balance
B
Only annual financial statements
C
Every period for which an income statement is presented
D
At the discretion of management
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of the statement of cash flows: It provides information about cash inflows and outflows during a specific period, helping users assess a company's liquidity, solvency, and financial flexibility.
Review U.S. GAAP requirements: According to U.S. GAAP, a statement of cash flows must be presented for every period for which an income statement is presented. This ensures consistency and transparency in financial reporting.
Clarify the options provided in the problem: Analyze each option to determine its validity based on U.S. GAAP. For example, 'Only when there is a change in cash balance' is incorrect because the statement of cash flows is required regardless of changes in cash balance.
Eliminate incorrect options: 'Only annual financial statements' and 'At the discretion of management' are also incorrect because U.S. GAAP mandates the presentation of the statement of cash flows for all periods with an income statement.
Conclude with the correct answer: The correct answer is 'Every period for which an income statement is presented,' as this aligns with U.S. GAAP requirements for financial reporting.
