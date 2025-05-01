Which financial statement provides information as of a specific point in time?
A
Statement of Cash Flows
B
Statement of Retained Earnings
C
Income Statement
D
Balance Sheet
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of each financial statement: The Balance Sheet provides a snapshot of a company's financial position at a specific point in time, while the other statements (e.g., Income Statement, Statement of Cash Flows, and Statement of Retained Earnings) cover a period of time.
Recall the structure of the Balance Sheet: It includes three main components—Assets, Liabilities, and Equity—showing the accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Equity.
Recognize the time frame: The Balance Sheet is unique because it reports the financial position as of a specific date, such as 'December 31, 2023,' rather than over a period.
Differentiate from other statements: For example, the Income Statement reports revenues and expenses over a period (e.g., a month or year), while the Statement of Cash Flows tracks cash inflows and outflows over a period.
Conclude that the Balance Sheet is the correct answer because it provides information as of a specific point in time, unlike the other financial statements that summarize activities over a period.
