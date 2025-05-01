Multiple Choice
An unfavorable materials quantity variance indicates that:
3
views
Master Adjusting Journal Entries: Supplies (Accrual Accounting Method) with a bite sized video explanation from BrianStart learning
A company has $350 in its supplies account at the beginning of the year. Throughout the year, the company purchased an additional $500 worth of supplies, which it recorded to the supplies account. The year-end count of office supplies revealed a remaining balance of $400. The entry to adjust the balance of the supplies account would include: