Which of the following transactions would most likely require an adjusting entry for supplies at the end of the accounting period?
A
Supplies were purchased and immediately expensed upon purchase.
B
Supplies were purchased during the period and recorded as an asset, but some remain unused at period end.
C
No supplies were purchased or used during the period.
D
Supplies were purchased and fully used on the same day.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of adjusting entries: Adjusting entries are made at the end of an accounting period to update account balances before financial statements are prepared. They ensure that revenues and expenses are recognized in the correct period.
Identify the scenario that requires adjustment: Supplies purchased and recorded as an asset but some remain unused at the end of the period require an adjusting entry. This is because the unused portion needs to be reclassified from an expense to an asset to reflect the correct financial position.
Determine the accounts involved: The accounts affected are the Supplies account (an asset) and the Supplies Expense account. The unused supplies will remain in the Supplies account, while the used portion will be transferred to Supplies Expense.
Calculate the adjustment amount: To determine the adjustment, calculate the value of supplies used during the period. This is done by subtracting the value of unused supplies (determined through a physical count or other methods) from the total supplies purchased.
Record the adjusting entry: Prepare the journal entry to reflect the adjustment. Debit the Supplies Expense account to recognize the expense for the used supplies, and credit the Supplies account to reduce the asset balance for the used portion.
