When planning a _____ strategy, a manufacturer will deal with wholesalers and retailers.
A
financing
B
production
C
advertising
D
distribution
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a distribution strategy: A distribution strategy involves the process of delivering products from the manufacturer to the end consumer, typically through intermediaries such as wholesalers and retailers.
Identify the role of wholesalers: Wholesalers purchase goods in bulk from manufacturers and sell them in smaller quantities to retailers or other businesses. They act as a bridge between manufacturers and retailers.
Identify the role of retailers: Retailers sell products directly to consumers, often in smaller quantities. They are the final link in the distribution chain.
Recognize the importance of intermediaries: Manufacturers rely on wholesalers and retailers to efficiently distribute their products to reach a wider audience and ensure availability in various markets.
Connect the concept to the question: Since the question asks about a strategy involving wholesalers and retailers, the correct term is 'distribution,' as it directly relates to the process of delivering goods through these intermediaries.
