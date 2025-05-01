Which of the following usually is not classified as a long-term asset?
A
Buildings
B
Equipment
C
Inventory
D
Land
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the classification of assets. Assets are typically divided into two categories: current assets and long-term assets. Current assets are expected to be converted into cash, sold, or consumed within one year, while long-term assets are held for longer periods and are used in the operations of the business.
Step 2: Review the examples of long-term assets. Long-term assets include items such as buildings, equipment, and land. These are tangible assets that are used in the production or operation of the business and are not intended for immediate sale.
Step 3: Examine the nature of inventory. Inventory is classified as a current asset because it consists of goods that are intended for sale in the normal course of business within a short period, typically within one year.
Step 4: Compare inventory with the other options provided (buildings, equipment, and land). Buildings, equipment, and land are all long-term assets because they are used in the business over an extended period and are not intended for immediate sale.
Step 5: Conclude that inventory is usually not classified as a long-term asset because it is a current asset, intended for sale or consumption within one year.
