Which of the following is considered an institutional lender?
A
Individual investor
B
Commercial bank
C
Sole proprietorship
D
Partnership firm
Understand the concept of institutional lenders: Institutional lenders are financial institutions that provide loans and credit to individuals or businesses. Examples include commercial banks, credit unions, insurance companies, and pension funds.
Analyze the options provided: Individual investors, sole proprietorships, and partnership firms are not considered institutional lenders because they are not financial institutions. They may provide loans or investments, but they do so on a personal or business basis rather than as a formal institution.
Focus on the correct option: Commercial banks are institutional lenders because they are formal financial institutions that provide loans, credit, and other financial services to individuals and businesses.
Review the characteristics of institutional lenders: Institutional lenders typically have a structured process for lending, are regulated by financial authorities, and operate on a large scale compared to individual or informal lenders.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Commercial bank' based on the definition and characteristics of institutional lenders.
