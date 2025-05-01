The owner's capital account appears on which two financial statements?
A
Statement of Cash Flows and Income Statement
B
Income Statement and Balance Sheet
C
Balance Sheet and Statement of Owner's Equity
D
Statement of Owner's Equity and Statement of Cash Flows
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of the owner's capital account: It represents the owner's equity in the business, which is the residual interest in the assets of the entity after deducting liabilities.
Identify the financial statements where owner's equity is reported: The Balance Sheet and the Statement of Owner's Equity are the two financial statements that specifically deal with owner's equity.
Explain the Balance Sheet: The Balance Sheet provides a snapshot of the company's financial position at a specific point in time, showing assets, liabilities, and owner's equity. The owner's capital account is part of the equity section of the Balance Sheet.
Explain the Statement of Owner's Equity: This statement details changes in the owner's equity over a period, including contributions, withdrawals, and net income or loss. The owner's capital account is updated here based on these changes.
Clarify why the owner's capital account does not appear on other financial statements: The Statement of Cash Flows focuses on cash inflows and outflows, while the Income Statement reports revenues and expenses. Neither directly deals with the owner's capital account.
