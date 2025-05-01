Which one of the following is NOT one of the four basic financial statements?
A
Statement of Retained Earnings
B
Statement of Cash Flows
C
Balance Sheet
D
Statement of Budgeted Expenses
1
Understand the four basic financial statements: These are the Balance Sheet, Income Statement, Statement of Retained Earnings, and Statement of Cash Flows. Each serves a specific purpose in financial reporting.
The Balance Sheet provides a snapshot of a company's financial position at a specific point in time, showing assets, liabilities, and equity.
The Income Statement summarizes revenues and expenses over a period, showing the company's profitability.
The Statement of Retained Earnings explains changes in retained earnings over a period, including net income and dividends paid.
The Statement of Cash Flows details cash inflows and outflows from operating, investing, and financing activities. 'Statement of Budgeted Expenses' is not one of the four basic financial statements, as it pertains to planning rather than reporting actual financial performance.
