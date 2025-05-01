Which of the following adjustments to net income is made when calculating operating cash flows under the indirect method for accrued expenses?
A
Add decreases in accrued expenses to net income
B
Ignore changes in accrued expenses when calculating operating cash flows
C
Add increases in accrued expenses to net income
D
Subtract increases in accrued expenses from net income
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the indirect method for calculating operating cash flows: This method starts with net income and adjusts for non-cash items and changes in working capital accounts, such as accrued expenses.
Recognize that accrued expenses represent liabilities that have been incurred but not yet paid. An increase in accrued expenses means the company has recorded an expense but has not yet used cash to settle it.
When accrued expenses increase, it implies that the company has retained cash that would otherwise have been used to pay these expenses. Therefore, the increase in accrued expenses is added back to net income to reflect the cash retained.
If accrued expenses decrease, it means the company has paid off some of its liabilities, reducing cash. In this case, the decrease in accrued expenses is subtracted from net income to account for the cash outflow.
Apply this understanding to the problem: The correct adjustment under the indirect method for accrued expenses is to add increases in accrued expenses to net income, as this reflects cash retained by the company.
Watch next
Master Adjusting Journal Entries: Accrued Expenses with a bite sized video explanation from Brian