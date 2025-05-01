Which of the following lists the correct three steps for correcting an amount posted to an incorrect column in the accounting records?
A
Draw a line through the incorrect amount, write the correct amount above, and recalculate the totals.
B
Erase the incorrect amount, write the correct amount, and notify the supervisor.
C
Draw a line through the entire entry, write the correct entry on the next line, and initial the correction.
D
Draw a line through the incorrect amount, write the correct amount in the correct column, and recalculate the account balance.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem by identifying the correct procedure for correcting an amount posted to an incorrect column in the accounting records. This involves ensuring accuracy and maintaining a clear audit trail.
Step 2: Recognize that the correct procedure involves drawing a line through the incorrect amount to indicate that it is no longer valid, rather than erasing it, which could compromise the integrity of the records.
Step 3: Write the correct amount above or in the correct column to ensure the correction is visible and properly documented. This step ensures clarity and transparency in the accounting records.
Step 4: Recalculate the account balance to reflect the corrected amount. This ensures that the totals are accurate and consistent with the updated information.
Step 5: Review the correction to ensure it adheres to accounting standards and practices, and verify that the updated records are accurate and complete.
