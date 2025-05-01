How much is the net sales amount for the period, given the following data: Gross Sales = $50,000, Sales Returns and Allowances = $2,000, and Sales Discounts = $1,000?
A
$49,000
B
$48,000
C
$47,000
D
$50,000
Step 1: Understand the formula for calculating Net Sales. Net Sales is calculated as Gross Sales minus Sales Returns and Allowances, and Sales Discounts. The formula is: Net Sales = Gross Sales - Sales Returns and Allowances - Sales Discounts.
Step 2: Identify the given values from the problem. Gross Sales = $50,000, Sales Returns and Allowances = $2,000, and Sales Discounts = $1,000.
Step 3: Substitute the given values into the formula. Using MathML, the formula becomes: . Substituting: .
Step 4: Perform the subtraction step by step. First, subtract Sales Returns and Allowances from Gross Sales: . Then subtract Sales Discounts from the result: .
Step 5: The final result after performing the calculations will give you the Net Sales amount for the period. Ensure all values are correctly subtracted to arrive at the correct Net Sales.
