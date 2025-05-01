If a company sells 250 rolls of nickels, and each roll contains 40 nickels, what is the total sales revenue if each nickel is sold for $0.05? (Assume there are no sales returns, allowances, or discounts.)
A
$5000
B
$400
C
$500
D
$500.00
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Determine the total number of nickels sold by multiplying the number of rolls (250) by the number of nickels per roll (40). Use the formula: .
Step 2: Calculate the total sales revenue by multiplying the total number of nickels (from Step 1) by the price per nickel ($0.05). Use the formula: .
Step 3: Ensure there are no adjustments to the revenue, such as sales returns, allowances, or discounts, as stated in the problem.
Step 4: Verify the calculation by reviewing the multiplication steps and ensuring the correct application of the price per nickel.
Step 5: Confirm the final sales revenue matches the correct answer provided in the problem ($500.00).
