Which of the following is an advantage of using the balance sheet approach to determine the compensation of expatriates?
A
It bases compensation solely on host-country salary structures.
B
It guarantees the lowest possible compensation costs for the company.
C
It eliminates the need for cost-of-living adjustments.
D
It ensures expatriates maintain their home-country standard of living.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of the balance sheet approach: This method is used to determine expatriate compensation by ensuring that employees maintain their home-country standard of living while working abroad. It accounts for differences in cost of living, taxes, and other expenses between the home and host countries.
Analyze the options provided in the question: Evaluate each statement to determine whether it aligns with the purpose of the balance sheet approach. For example, the approach does not base compensation solely on host-country salary structures, nor does it guarantee the lowest possible compensation costs.
Focus on the correct purpose of the balance sheet approach: The primary goal is to ensure that expatriates maintain their home-country standard of living, which is achieved by making adjustments for cost-of-living differences and other factors.
Eliminate incorrect options: The balance sheet approach does not eliminate the need for cost-of-living adjustments; rather, it relies on these adjustments to achieve its goal. Similarly, it does not aim to minimize compensation costs but to provide equitable compensation.
Select the correct answer: Based on the analysis, the correct answer is 'It ensures expatriates maintain their home-country standard of living,' as this aligns with the purpose of the balance sheet approach.
