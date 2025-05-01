Understand the concept of business risks: Business risks refer to the potential events or circumstances that can negatively impact a company's ability to achieve its objectives.
Learn the categorization of business risks: Business risks are typically divided into two main categories: financial risks and operational risks.
Define financial risks: Financial risks involve uncertainties related to the company's financial performance, such as market fluctuations, credit risks, liquidity issues, or interest rate changes.
Define operational risks: Operational risks pertain to the potential losses arising from internal processes, systems, people, or external events, such as supply chain disruptions or compliance failures.
Recognize the importance of categorization: Categorizing risks into financial and operational helps businesses identify, assess, and manage risks effectively to ensure long-term sustainability.
