Under the topic of 'Types of Receivables,' all individuals covered under a group contract will receive a(n):
Trade receivable
Promissory note
Invoice
Certificate of participation
Understand the concept of 'Types of Receivables' in Financial Accounting. Receivables are amounts owed to a business by its customers or other entities, and they can take various forms such as trade receivables, promissory notes, or invoices.
Recognize that the problem is asking about a specific scenario: individuals covered under a group contract. This context is important for determining the correct type of receivable.
Analyze the options provided: Trade receivable, Promissory note, Invoice, and Certificate of participation. Each represents a different type of financial document or agreement.
Learn that a 'Certificate of participation' is typically issued to individuals under a group contract as evidence of their participation or entitlement in the agreement. It is not classified as a trade receivable, promissory note, or invoice.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Certificate of participation,' as it aligns with the context of individuals covered under a group contract.
