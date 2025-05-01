After the extended term life nonforfeiture option is chosen, the available insurance will be:
A
No insurance coverage will be available
B
The same face amount and period as the original policy
C
A reduced face amount for the same period as the original policy
D
The same face amount as the original policy, but for a shorter period of time
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of the extended term life nonforfeiture option: This option allows the policyholder to use the cash value of a lapsed life insurance policy to purchase term insurance. The term insurance will have the same face amount as the original policy but will cover a shorter period of time.
Review the mechanics of nonforfeiture options: Nonforfeiture options are designed to ensure that policyholders do not lose the value accumulated in their policy if they stop paying premiums. Extended term insurance is one of these options.
Analyze the key characteristics of extended term insurance: The face amount remains the same as the original policy, but the coverage period is reduced because the cash value is used to fund the term insurance.
Compare the extended term option with other nonforfeiture options: For example, reduced paid-up insurance provides a lower face amount but coverage for the lifetime of the insured, while extended term insurance maintains the face amount but shortens the coverage period.
Conclude that the correct answer aligns with the definition of extended term insurance: The same face amount as the original policy, but for a shorter period of time.
