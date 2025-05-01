If Sarah wants to reduce her net sales amount even further, which of the following actions could she take?
A
Increase sales discounts offered to customers
B
Decrease the number of sales returns and allowances
C
Increase the gross sales revenue
D
Reduce the cost of goods sold
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of net sales: Net sales is calculated as Gross Sales Revenue minus Sales Returns and Allowances, and Sales Discounts. It represents the actual revenue earned after accounting for these deductions.
Analyze the impact of increasing sales discounts: Offering more discounts to customers will reduce the gross sales revenue, thereby decreasing the net sales amount.
Evaluate the effect of decreasing sales returns and allowances: Reducing returns and allowances would increase net sales, which is opposite to Sarah's goal of reducing net sales.
Consider the impact of increasing gross sales revenue: Increasing gross sales revenue would also increase net sales, which does not align with Sarah's objective.
Understand the irrelevance of reducing the cost of goods sold: Cost of goods sold does not directly affect net sales; it impacts gross profit instead. Therefore, this action would not help Sarah reduce her net sales amount.
Watch next
Master Net Sales:Sales Discounts (Gross Method) with a bite sized video explanation from Brian