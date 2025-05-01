Step 1: Understand the concept of gross margin percentage. Gross margin percentage is a financial metric used to assess a company's profitability by comparing its gross margin to its net sales. It indicates how much profit a company makes after deducting the cost of goods sold (COGS) from its net sales.
Step 2: Identify the correct formula for gross margin percentage. Based on the problem, the correct formula is: Gross margin percentage = (Net Sales - Cost of Goods Sold) / Net Sales × 100%. This formula calculates the proportion of sales revenue remaining after covering the cost of goods sold.
Step 3: Gather the necessary data. To calculate gross margin percentage, you need the values for Net Sales and Cost of Goods Sold. These figures are typically provided in the company's income statement.
Step 4: Substitute the values into the formula. Replace 'Net Sales' and 'Cost of Goods Sold' in the formula with the actual values provided in the problem or financial statement.
Step 5: Perform the calculation. Divide the difference between Net Sales and Cost of Goods Sold by Net Sales, then multiply the result by 100 to express the gross margin percentage as a percentage value.
Watch next
Master Net Sales:Sales Discounts (Gross Method) with a bite sized video explanation from Brian