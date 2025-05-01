If the assets of a company total $700 and its liabilities are $250, what is the amount of owner's equity according to the fundamental accounting equation?
A
$450
B
$950
C
$250
D
$700
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the fundamental accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Owner's Equity. This equation is the foundation of financial accounting and helps determine the relationship between a company's resources and claims against those resources.
Identify the values provided in the problem: Assets = $700 and Liabilities = $250. The goal is to calculate Owner's Equity using the equation.
Rearrange the fundamental accounting equation to solve for Owner's Equity: Owner's Equity = Assets - Liabilities.
Substitute the given values into the rearranged equation: Owner's Equity = $700 - $250.
Perform the subtraction to determine the amount of Owner's Equity. This will give you the final value, which corresponds to one of the multiple-choice options provided.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Accounting Equation with a bite sized video explanation from Brian