Multiple Choice
In the adjusting entry process, depreciation expense is classified as which type of account?
On January 1, Super Car Wash purchases a brand new auto-washing machine on account for \$40,000. The company expects the machine to last eight years. The company chose the 'straight-line' method to depreciate the asset, expecting no salvage value. The adjusting entry at the end of the first year would include:
On January 1, 1989 XYX Company purchased a machine for \$180,000 in cash. The company estimated a nine year useful life with no salvage value. After the correct entries are made, what will be the balance in the Accumulated Depreciation account on December 31, 1992?