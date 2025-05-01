Which of the following is an objective measure of performance in financial statements?
A
Employee job satisfaction
B
Net income as reported on the income statement
C
Brand reputation
D
Management's opinion on company growth
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'objective measure of performance' in financial accounting. Objective measures are quantifiable and based on factual data rather than subjective opinions or perceptions.
Review the options provided in the problem: Employee job satisfaction, Net income as reported on the income statement, Brand reputation, and Management's opinion on company growth.
Analyze each option: Employee job satisfaction and Brand reputation are subjective measures, as they rely on opinions or perceptions rather than quantifiable data. Similarly, Management's opinion on company growth is subjective and not based on factual financial data.
Focus on Net income as reported on the income statement. Net income is a quantifiable figure derived from the company's revenues and expenses, making it an objective measure of performance in financial statements.
Conclude that Net income is the correct answer because it is a factual, numerical representation of the company's financial performance, as opposed to subjective measures like opinions or reputations.
