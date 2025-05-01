Which item is transferred from the income statement to the statement of retained earnings?
A
Dividends declared
B
Cash balance
C
Total assets
D
Net income
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the relationship between the income statement and the statement of retained earnings. The income statement reports a company's financial performance over a period, including revenues, expenses, and net income. The statement of retained earnings shows how net income and dividends affect the retained earnings balance.
Identify the key item that connects the two statements. Net income, calculated on the income statement, is transferred to the statement of retained earnings as it contributes to the change in retained earnings.
Exclude the other options provided in the problem. Dividends declared are subtracted from retained earnings but are not derived from the income statement. Cash balance and total assets are part of the balance sheet, not directly related to the income statement or retained earnings.
Recognize that net income is the correct item because it represents the profit earned during the period, which increases retained earnings when transferred.
Conclude that the transfer of net income from the income statement to the statement of retained earnings is a critical step in understanding how financial statements are interconnected.
