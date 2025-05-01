Which of the following best describes a ledger that contains all accounts needed to prepare financial statements?
A
Trial balance
B
Subsidiary ledger
C
Chart of accounts
D
General ledger
1
Understand the concept of a ledger: A ledger is a book or collection of accounts in which account transactions are recorded. It serves as the central repository for all financial data.
Learn about the general ledger: The general ledger is the primary ledger that contains all accounts necessary to prepare financial statements, including assets, liabilities, equity, revenues, and expenses.
Differentiate between the options: Trial balance is a summary of balances from the general ledger, subsidiary ledger contains detailed information for specific accounts (e.g., accounts receivable), and chart of accounts is a list of all account names and numbers used in the accounting system.
Recognize the purpose of the general ledger: It consolidates all financial transactions and balances for the preparation of financial statements, making it the most comprehensive ledger.
Conclude that the general ledger is the correct answer because it contains all accounts needed to prepare financial statements, unlike the other options which serve specific or supplementary purposes.
