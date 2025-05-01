Based on the following table showing the assets and liabilities of the Chang family in 2007 and 2008, which financial statement would best summarize the family's financial position at the end of each year?
A
Statement of Retained Earnings
B
Statement of Cash Flows
C
Balance Sheet
D
Income Statement
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of each financial statement mentioned in the problem: The Balance Sheet summarizes the financial position of an entity at a specific point in time by listing its assets, liabilities, and equity. The Statement of Retained Earnings shows changes in retained earnings over a period. The Statement of Cash Flows details cash inflows and outflows during a period. The Income Statement reports revenues and expenses over a period to determine net income.
Identify the key elements in the problem: The table provided shows the assets and liabilities of the Chang family for 2007 and 2008. These elements are directly related to the Balance Sheet, which focuses on assets, liabilities, and equity.
Recognize that the Balance Sheet is the financial statement that summarizes the financial position of an entity at the end of a specific period. It provides a snapshot of what the entity owns (assets) and owes (liabilities), as well as the equity at a given date.
Eliminate other options: The Statement of Retained Earnings is not relevant here because the problem does not mention changes in retained earnings. The Statement of Cash Flows is not applicable because the problem does not involve cash inflows or outflows. The Income Statement is not suitable because it deals with revenues and expenses, not assets and liabilities.
Conclude that the Balance Sheet is the correct financial statement to summarize the family's financial position at the end of each year, as it directly relates to the assets and liabilities provided in the table.
