Which of the following policies would be classified as a traditional level premium contract?
A
Variable universal life insurance policy
B
Whole life insurance policy
C
Single premium endowment policy
D
Term life insurance with annually increasing premiums
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a traditional level premium contract: This type of insurance policy involves fixed premium payments over the life of the policy, meaning the premium amount does not change regardless of the insured's age or other factors.
Analyze the characteristics of each option provided: For example, a variable universal life insurance policy typically allows flexibility in premium payments and investment options, which does not align with the fixed premium structure of a traditional level premium contract.
Evaluate the whole life insurance policy: Whole life insurance is a classic example of a traditional level premium contract because it requires fixed premium payments throughout the insured's lifetime and provides coverage for the entire life of the insured.
Consider the single premium endowment policy: This type of policy involves a single lump-sum payment rather than level premiums over time, so it does not fit the definition of a traditional level premium contract.
Review the term life insurance with annually increasing premiums: This policy involves premiums that increase each year, which is the opposite of the fixed premium structure of a traditional level premium contract.
