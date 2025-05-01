Products or raw materials a business keeps on hand to do business are referred to as:
A
Accounts Receivable
B
Prepaid Expenses
C
Inventory
D
Fixed Assets
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'Inventory': Inventory refers to the goods or raw materials that a business holds for the purpose of resale or production. It is a current asset on the balance sheet and is essential for operations.
Differentiate between the options provided: Accounts Receivable represents money owed to the business by customers, Prepaid Expenses are payments made in advance for future expenses, and Fixed Assets are long-term tangible assets used in operations.
Recognize that Inventory is the correct term for products or raw materials kept on hand to conduct business. It includes items like finished goods, work-in-progress, and raw materials.
Relate Inventory to its role in financial accounting: Inventory is tracked and valued using methods like FIFO (First-In, First-Out), LIFO (Last-In, First-Out), or Weighted Average Cost to ensure accurate financial reporting.
Apply this understanding to similar scenarios: Whenever you encounter questions about assets or operational resources, consider the definitions and classifications of each term to identify the correct answer.
