The value of commercial property is not valued on which of the following bases related to net sales?
A
Net sales generated by the property
B
Capitalization of expected future net sales
C
Historical cost of the property
D
Market value based on comparable sales
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of property valuation: Commercial property valuation is typically based on methods that reflect its ability to generate income or its market value, rather than its historical cost.
Review the options provided: The question asks which basis is NOT used for valuing commercial property. The options include net sales generated by the property, capitalization of expected future net sales, historical cost of the property, and market value based on comparable sales.
Clarify the historical cost concept: Historical cost refers to the original purchase price of the property. In financial accounting, historical cost is often used for recording assets, but it is not a common basis for determining the current value of commercial property.
Analyze the other valuation methods: Net sales generated by the property and capitalization of expected future net sales are income-based approaches, while market value based on comparable sales is a market-based approach. These methods are widely used in property valuation.
Conclude that historical cost is the correct answer: Since historical cost does not reflect the current market value or income-generating potential of the property, it is not a basis for commercial property valuation in this context.
