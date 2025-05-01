If a company's sales records show that 120 customers purchased burritos at $8 each, and the company offered a $1 discount per burrito to all burrito buyers, what is the total net sales revenue from burritos?
A
$960
B
$840
C
$1,000
D
$120
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Identify the number of burritos sold. The problem states that 120 customers purchased burritos.
Step 2: Determine the original price per burrito. Each burrito was priced at $8.
Step 3: Account for the discount offered. The company provided a $1 discount per burrito, reducing the effective price per burrito to $7 ($8 - $1).
Step 4: Calculate the total net sales revenue by multiplying the effective price per burrito ($7) by the number of burritos sold (120). Use the formula:
Step 5: Verify the calculation and ensure the result aligns with the concept of net sales revenue, which accounts for discounts applied to the original price.
