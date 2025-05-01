Since service firms do not produce inventory, they should focus primarily on:
A
managing the quality and efficiency of service delivery
B
calculating inventory turnover ratios
C
maintaining large inventories of finished goods
D
tracking cost of goods sold
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of service firms: Service firms do not produce physical goods or inventory. Their primary focus is on delivering services efficiently and effectively.
Recognize the irrelevance of inventory-related metrics: Since service firms do not maintain inventories, metrics like inventory turnover ratios or maintaining large inventories of finished goods are not applicable to their operations.
Identify the key focus area: Service firms should prioritize managing the quality and efficiency of service delivery, as this directly impacts customer satisfaction and operational success.
Clarify the role of cost tracking: While tracking costs is important for any business, service firms do not have a 'cost of goods sold' in the traditional sense. Instead, they focus on tracking service-related costs to ensure profitability.
Conclude the correct answer: Based on the above analysis, the correct focus for service firms is managing the quality and efficiency of service delivery.
