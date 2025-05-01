Which of the following is uncharacteristic of process costing?
A
Costs are accumulated by job.
B
Used commonly in industries like chemicals and oil refining.
C
Costs are assigned to processes or departments.
D
Production is continuous and homogeneous.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of process costing: Process costing is a method used to allocate costs in industries where production is continuous and the products are homogeneous, such as chemicals, oil refining, and food processing.
Identify the characteristics of process costing: Costs are assigned to processes or departments rather than individual jobs, and production is typically continuous and uniform.
Compare the options provided in the question: Analyze each option to determine whether it aligns with the characteristics of process costing.
Focus on the option 'Costs are accumulated by job': This is uncharacteristic of process costing because accumulating costs by job is a feature of job-order costing, not process costing.
Conclude that the correct answer is the option that does not align with process costing: 'Costs are accumulated by job' is the uncharacteristic feature in this context.
