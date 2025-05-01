Which of the following is an advantage of Activity-Based Costing (ABC) over traditional costing methods?
A
It is less expensive and easier to implement than traditional costing.
B
It eliminates the need for cost drivers in overhead allocation.
C
It provides more accurate product costing by allocating overhead based on actual activities.
D
It ignores indirect costs and focuses only on direct costs.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of Activity-Based Costing (ABC): ABC is a costing method that allocates overhead costs based on actual activities that drive costs, rather than using a single predetermined overhead rate as in traditional costing methods.
Compare ABC with traditional costing methods: Traditional costing often uses a single cost driver, such as machine hours or labor hours, to allocate overhead. This can lead to inaccuracies in product costing, especially when products consume resources differently.
Identify the advantages of ABC: ABC provides more accurate product costing because it considers multiple cost drivers and allocates overhead based on the actual activities performed. This helps in better understanding the true cost of producing a product or service.
Evaluate the options provided in the problem: Analyze each statement to determine which one aligns with the advantages of ABC. For example, ABC does not eliminate the need for cost drivers; rather, it uses multiple cost drivers to improve accuracy.
Select the correct answer: Based on the analysis, the correct answer is the statement that highlights the improved accuracy of product costing due to overhead allocation based on actual activities.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian