In a manufacturing operation, building rent is considered:
A
a manufacturing overhead cost
B
a selling expense
C
a direct labor cost
D
a direct material cost
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of manufacturing overhead costs: These are indirect costs incurred during the production process that cannot be directly traced to a specific product. Examples include factory rent, utilities, and equipment depreciation.
Analyze the nature of building rent: Building rent is a cost associated with the facility where production occurs. It is not directly tied to the production of a specific product but is necessary for the overall manufacturing process.
Differentiate between direct costs and indirect costs: Direct costs, such as direct labor and direct materials, are directly attributable to the production of specific goods. Indirect costs, like building rent, are shared across all production activities and fall under manufacturing overhead.
Exclude other options: Selling expenses are costs related to marketing and distribution, not production. Direct labor and direct material costs are directly tied to the creation of products, which does not apply to building rent.
Conclude that building rent is classified as a manufacturing overhead cost because it is an indirect cost necessary for the production process but not directly traceable to individual products.
