Which of the following lists correctly identifies the four main categories of income in accounting?
A
Interest income, dividend income, rental income, and royalty income
B
Operating income, gross income, net income, and retained earnings
C
Revenue, expenses, assets, and liabilities
D
Earned income, portfolio income, passive income, and capital gains
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question. The problem is asking about the four main categories of income in accounting, which are distinct classifications used to describe how income is generated and categorized.
Step 2: Review the provided options. Each option lists different categories, and the goal is to identify the correct set of categories based on accounting principles.
Step 3: Clarify the correct answer. The correct categories of income in accounting are Earned income, Portfolio income, Passive income, and Capital gains. These categories represent different sources and types of income.
Step 4: Define each category for better understanding: Earned income refers to wages or salaries from employment; Portfolio income includes income from investments like dividends and interest; Passive income is generated from activities like rental properties; Capital gains arise from the sale of assets at a profit.
Step 5: Compare the correct answer with the other options to understand why they are incorrect. For example, 'Revenue, expenses, assets, and liabilities' are elements of the accounting equation, not income categories. Similarly, 'Operating income, gross income, net income, and retained earnings' are financial metrics, not classifications of income.
