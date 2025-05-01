Which of the following is an example of managerial accounting?
A
Preparing a budget report for internal management use
B
Auditing a company's financial statements for external users
C
Recording transactions in accordance with GAAP for external reporting
D
Filing tax returns with the IRS
1
Understand the distinction between managerial accounting and financial accounting. Managerial accounting focuses on providing information for internal decision-making, while financial accounting is aimed at external reporting.
Review the options provided in the problem. Identify which activities are related to internal management versus external reporting or compliance.
Option 1: Preparing a budget report for internal management use. This is a key example of managerial accounting because it involves creating reports to assist managers in planning and decision-making within the organization.
Option 2: Auditing a company's financial statements for external users. This is part of financial accounting, as it ensures the accuracy of financial reports for external stakeholders like investors and creditors.
Option 3: Recording transactions in accordance with GAAP for external reporting and Option 4: Filing tax returns with the IRS. Both are examples of financial accounting or compliance activities, not managerial accounting.
