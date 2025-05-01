When calculating Net Accounts Receivable, how does the Allowance for Doubtful Accounts affect the reported amount on the balance sheet?
A
It is subtracted from Accounts Receivable to determine Net Accounts Receivable.
B
It is added to Accounts Receivable to determine Net Accounts Receivable.
C
It is reported as a liability on the balance sheet.
D
It has no effect on the calculation of Net Accounts Receivable.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of Net Accounts Receivable: Net Accounts Receivable represents the amount of accounts receivable that a company expects to collect after accounting for potential uncollectible amounts.
Recognize the role of Allowance for Doubtful Accounts: This is a contra-asset account that reflects the estimated amount of accounts receivable that may not be collected. It reduces the total accounts receivable to arrive at the net amount.
Identify the formula for Net Accounts Receivable: The formula is \( \text{Net Accounts Receivable} = \text{Accounts Receivable} - \text{Allowance for Doubtful Accounts} \).
Understand the reporting on the balance sheet: The Allowance for Doubtful Accounts is not reported as a liability; instead, it is subtracted from Accounts Receivable in the assets section to show the net amount.
Apply the concept: To calculate Net Accounts Receivable, subtract the Allowance for Doubtful Accounts from the total Accounts Receivable. This adjustment ensures the balance sheet reflects the realistic collectible amount.
