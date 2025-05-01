In the context of accounting organizations, the number of people reporting directly to a given manager refers to:
A
Delegation of authority
B
Chain of command
C
Centralization
D
Span of control
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'Span of Control': It refers to the number of subordinates or employees who directly report to a manager within an organization. This concept is crucial in organizational structure and management.
Differentiate 'Span of Control' from other terms: Delegation of authority refers to assigning tasks and decision-making power to subordinates. Chain of command refers to the hierarchical structure of authority in an organization. Centralization refers to the concentration of decision-making authority at the top levels of management.
Recognize the importance of 'Span of Control': A narrow span of control means fewer employees report to a manager, allowing for closer supervision. A wide span of control means more employees report to a manager, which can lead to greater efficiency but less direct oversight.
Apply the concept to the problem: The question specifically asks about the number of people reporting directly to a manager. This aligns with the definition of 'Span of Control' rather than the other terms provided.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Span of Control' based on the definition and context provided in the problem.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian