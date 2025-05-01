Which type of accounting is primarily concerned with planning and promoting the sale of goods or services by advertising them or displaying them attractively?
A
Managerial Accounting
B
This activity is not a function of accounting, but rather of marketing.
C
Financial Accounting
D
Marketing Accounting
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Begin by understanding the primary functions of each type of accounting mentioned in the problem. Financial Accounting focuses on recording, summarizing, and reporting financial transactions to external stakeholders. Managerial Accounting is concerned with providing information to internal stakeholders for decision-making purposes.
Step 2: Recognize that the activity described in the problem—planning and promoting the sale of goods or services by advertising or displaying them attractively—is not related to the core functions of accounting.
Step 3: Understand that this activity falls under the domain of marketing, which is responsible for promoting and selling products or services, rather than accounting.
Step 4: Clarify that there is no such thing as 'Marketing Accounting' as a recognized type of accounting. Marketing is a separate business function entirely.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is that this activity is not a function of accounting, but rather of marketing, as it deals with advertising and promotion rather than financial or managerial accounting tasks.
