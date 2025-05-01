Which type of company is most likely to use job-order costing to track the costs of individual projects or batches?
A
A merchandising company that sells identical products purchased from suppliers
B
A service company that provides customized consulting projects
C
A merchandising company that operates a chain of retail stores
D
A service company that offers standardized online courses
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of job-order costing: Job-order costing is a system used to track costs for individual projects or batches, typically when the products or services are customized or unique.
Analyze the characteristics of each type of company mentioned in the problem: Merchandising companies generally sell identical products purchased from suppliers, which do not require tracking costs for individual projects. Service companies offering standardized online courses also do not require job-order costing as their services are uniform.
Focus on the service company providing customized consulting projects: This type of company deals with unique, tailored services for each client, making it necessary to track costs for individual projects using job-order costing.
Compare the suitability of job-order costing for each company type: Job-order costing is most appropriate for companies that deal with customized or unique products or services, as opposed to standardized or identical offerings.
Conclude that the correct answer is the service company providing customized consulting projects, as it aligns with the need for job-order costing to track costs for individual, tailored projects.
