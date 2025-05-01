Job order costing would be used for all of the following except:
A
A custom furniture manufacturer producing unique pieces
B
A grocery store selling identical products to customers
C
A hospital billing patients for individual treatments
D
A law firm providing legal services to clients
1
Understand the concept of job order costing: Job order costing is a system used to assign costs to specific jobs or projects, typically when products or services are unique or customized. It tracks direct materials, direct labor, and overhead costs for each job individually.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each scenario to determine whether it involves unique or customized products/services that would require job order costing.
Option 1: A custom furniture manufacturer producing unique pieces - This involves customized products, so job order costing is appropriate.
Option 3: A hospital billing patients for individual treatments - Each patient receives unique treatments, making job order costing suitable.
Option 4: A law firm providing legal services to clients - Legal services are tailored to individual clients, so job order costing applies. However, Option 2 (A grocery store selling identical products to customers) involves standardized products, which are better suited for process costing rather than job order costing.
