Which of the following lists the steps of the accounting cycle in the correct order?
A
1. Journalize, 2. Analyze transactions, 3. Post to ledger, 4. Prepare trial balance, 5. Prepare financial statements, 6. Adjust entries, 7. Close the books
B
1. Post to ledger, 2. Journalize, 3. Analyze transactions, 4. Prepare trial balance, 5. Adjust entries, 6. Close the books, 7. Prepare financial statements
C
1. Analyze transactions, 2. Journalize, 3. Post to ledger, 4. Prepare trial balance, 5. Adjust entries, 6. Prepare financial statements, 7. Close the books
D
1. Prepare financial statements, 2. Adjust entries, 3. Post to ledger, 4. Journalize, 5. Analyze transactions, 6. Prepare trial balance, 7. Close the books
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the accounting cycle, which is a series of steps followed to record, classify, summarize, and report financial transactions systematically.
Step 2: Begin with the first step of the cycle, 'Analyze transactions,' where you review source documents (e.g., invoices, receipts) to determine the nature of the transaction and its impact on accounts.
Step 3: Proceed to 'Journalize,' where transactions are recorded in the journal using the double-entry accounting system, ensuring debits equal credits.
Step 4: Move to 'Post to ledger,' where journal entries are transferred to individual accounts in the ledger to organize data by account type.
Step 5: Continue with 'Prepare trial balance,' 'Adjust entries,' 'Prepare financial statements,' and finally 'Close the books,' ensuring all steps are completed in the correct order as outlined in the problem.
