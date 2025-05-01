Which of the following best describes the fundamental accounting equation?
A
Assets = Revenues - Expenses
B
Liabilities = Assets + Owner's Equity
C
Assets = Liabilities + Owner's Equity
D
Owner's Equity = Assets - Revenues
Step 1: Understand the fundamental accounting equation, which is the foundation of double-entry bookkeeping. It states that the total assets of a business are equal to the sum of its liabilities and owner's equity.
Step 2: Break down the equation: Assets = Liabilities + Owner's Equity. Assets represent what the company owns, liabilities represent what the company owes, and owner's equity represents the residual interest in the assets after deducting liabilities.
Step 3: Compare the given options to the fundamental accounting equation. The correct equation is Assets = Liabilities + Owner's Equity, which matches the third option provided.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options by analyzing their structure. For example, 'Assets = Revenues - Expenses' is incorrect because revenues and expenses are part of the income statement, not the balance sheet. Similarly, 'Liabilities = Assets + Owner's Equity' is incorrect because it reverses the equation.
Step 5: Confirm that the correct answer is 'Assets = Liabilities + Owner's Equity,' as it aligns with the fundamental accounting equation used in financial accounting.
