The overall objective of financial planning is to:
A
Ensure that an organization has sufficient resources to achieve its goals and maximize shareholder value.
B
Increase the number of financial statements produced each year.
C
Minimize the amount of taxes paid by the organization.
D
Prepare detailed budgets for every department.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of financial planning: Financial planning involves forecasting, budgeting, and managing resources to ensure an organization can achieve its strategic goals effectively.
Identify the primary objective of financial planning: The main goal is to ensure that the organization has sufficient resources to achieve its goals and maximize shareholder value.
Evaluate the options provided in the problem: Analyze each option to determine which aligns with the primary objective of financial planning.
Eliminate incorrect options: For example, increasing the number of financial statements produced or minimizing taxes are not the overarching goals of financial planning, though they may be components of broader financial strategies.
Select the correct answer: The correct answer is the option that focuses on ensuring sufficient resources to achieve organizational goals and maximize shareholder value.
